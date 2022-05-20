Share
Toddler Playing with Mom's Phone Accidentally Orders Over 30 Cheeseburgers Through DoorDash

 By Amanda Thomason  May 19, 2022 at 5:03pm
As parents of toddlers well know, life with wee ones can be terribly unpredictable.

Along with toys showing up in random places, household items being commandeered for alternative purposes and mess being a constant fact of life, tots have their own ways of toying with technology, too.

For mom Kelsey Burkhalter Golden from Kingsville, Texas, that came in the form of an unexpected food delivery that showed up at her door on Monday.

After staring at the delivery person loaded down with 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers, Golden realized what must have happened, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Earlier, her 2-year-old, Barrett, was playing with her phone, swinging it around and mimicking her use of it.

Somewhere along the way he inadvertently opened the DoorDash app, selected 31 cheeseburgers and hit the “pay now” button.

Barrett was generous with the delivery tip, too, adding on 25 percent and bringing the total cost to $91.75.

Left with few options, Golden turned to social media to offer up the accidental order as a form of community service.

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested,” she posted on Facebook, along with a photo of the cheeky 2-year-old grinning next to a stack of wrapped burgers and an unwrapped one in his hands.

“Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.”

Barrett ate half of one of the cheeseburgers, and then Golden posted the offer on a local Facebook community group. She ended up handing out free food to locals and neighbors.

The post spread like wildfire — more for the humor of the situation than for the free cheeseburgers, and it wasn’t long before people everywhere were chuckling over the incident.

“This is nice…I always wanted to go viral for a giant mom fail,” she wrote in a separate Facebook post, including a link to a news story.

Many people have found Barrett’s antics amusing, though Golden stressed to KPRC-TV that the incident was entirely coincidental and her son had no idea what he was doing.

Still, since the surprise purchase, Golden has hidden the DoorDash and Amazon apps on her phone to avoid a repeat — otherwise, who knows what Barrett might order next?

