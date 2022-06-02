Share
Commentary

Found on Laptop: Hunter Biden Posted Videos to Site Widely Known for Human Trafficking

 By Michael Austin  June 2, 2022 at 11:32am
Share

When you consume and produce porn, you’re incentivizing prostitution, rape and the sex trafficking of women and children.

It’s as simple as that.

Thanks to a Wednesday report from the U.K. Daily Mail, we now know that Hunter Biden was involved with both on the infamous and highly-trafficked pornography site “Pornhub.”

According to the Daily Mail’s report — which featured the search history found on the laptop Hunter Biden had infamously abandoned at a Delaware repair shop — the president’s son had his own Pornhub Premium account.

He posted various explicit videos to the account featuring himself and viewed thousands of pornographic videos, including many featuring teenage girls, according to the videos’ titles. Such titles included were “TEENFIDELITY Country Girl …,” “Young Brunette …,” “Lucky Foreign Student …” and “18 Yrs old …” Hunter also entered the search terms “girl” and “girl nude” consecutively into Google’s search engine.

Trending:
Wild Video: While Reporting on Violent Chicago Crime, Reporter, Cameraman Become Victims Themselves

The president’s son is known for his entanglements with prostitutes. Many of the pictures and videos found on his laptop show him philandering with various women, some identified as prostitutes by the Daily Mail.

It is undeniable — he was exploiting these women for sex.

Should Hunter Biden be held accountable for his actions?

And, on Pornhub, Hunter was engaging with a platform well-known for incentivizing child rape and sex trafficking.

Back on Dec. 4, 2020, Nicholas Kristof, an opinion columnist specializing in human and women’s rights, wrote an Op-Ed in The New York Times titled “The Children of Pornhub” alleging that Pornhub “monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spy cam videos of women showering” and other forms of illegal sexual content.

The story sent a shock wave through the industry and was followed up with news that major credit card companies were cutting ties with the company. Months later, at least one major porn site was shut down while Pornhub’s parent company — MindGeek — faced numerous lawsuits from victims exploited on their platforms.

Nevertheless, Pornhub remains online.

But it’s not just the illegal content that incentivizes the exploitation of women and children.

Related:
Hunter's Ex Relives Horrific Story: Living With Biden 'So Much Worse Than I Could Have Imagined'

All porn does so.

That’s not just some fringe, right-wing religious perspective. People of many different backgrounds and belief systems agree that this is the case.

For example, Fight The New Drug — a secular anti-porn organization — laid out this case quite well in an article from Dec. 9.

“Sometimes, pornographic images and videos are fringe ‘products’ from victims being sold for sex. Sometimes, recruiters specifically use force, fraud, or coercion to ensnare vulnerable or unsuspecting people into performing sex acts on camera,” the article explained.

“This is the reality of what the porn industry fuels: real people being sexually abused and exploited at the hands of family members, traffickers, and pimps. The collective billions of clicks to porn content directly fuels the demand for sex traffickers to make money by selling videos of their sex slaves to porn sites.”

“After all, when someone is sex trafficked, there are often videos or images taken of them, and these images and videos often end up on popular sites. The more the mainstream adult entertainment industry flourishes, the more difficult it becomes to distinguish images of trafficked or exploited individuals from consenting ones.”

“And as the demand for violent and dehumanizing content grows, the more sex traffickers can profit from that lucrative porn demand, and the more they’ll exploit vulnerable people to get there.”

And Hunter Biden — through his mass consumption and production of porn — is doing his part to help prop up this industry. Who knows? Perhaps some of the prostitutes he’s slept with were even sex-trafficked themselves.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Found on Laptop: Hunter Biden Posted Videos to Site Widely Known for Human Trafficking
Hunter Biden Visited 98 Porn Sites in 6 Days, Searched for '18yrs old,' 'lonely widow'
Porn-Obsessed Hunter Biden Texted Phone Contact 'Dad' a Pornhub Link - Report
Stomach-Churning Video Shows TX School Shooter Holding Bag of Dead Cats with Sick Smile on His Face
Woke CEOs Panic as 80% of Americans Side with DeSantis
See more...

Conversation