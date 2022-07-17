Share
Video: Fed-up Mom Blasts BLM for Mourning Death of Man Who Shot Up Her Apartment with Kids Inside

 By Michael Austin  July 17, 2022 at 2:45pm
A six-hour-long standoff between Minneapolis police and Tekle Sundberg ended with the latter fatally shot by police snipers.

In the days that followed, various protests ensued with many members of the Minneapolis community coming out in support of the late Sundberg while condemning police action.

One woman, however, was none too pleased with the pro-Sundberg protests.

Why?

Because before being shot by police, Sundberg reportedly opened fire on her apartment, nearly killing her and her children.

Deevon Rahming of KARE recorded an exchange between anti-police protesters and “the 24 year old woman who says [Sundberg] was shooting into her apt.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Were the protesters out of line?

“This is not OK,” the woman screamed at protesters.

“My kids have to deal with this and probably have a mental illness now because they almost lost their lives. There’s bullet holes in my kitchen.”

According to KMSP-TV, Sundberg “allegedly shot into the apartment where a mother with her children and then fired again at officers who were rushing the family to safety” prior to the six-hour standoff.

Protesters had gathered in front of the very building where Sundberg allegedly shot at the woman and her children.

Nevertheless, the protesters told the woman she was lying and demanded she “shut up,” screaming “you’re alive.”

One protester even went as far as to tell the woman “this is not the time or the place.”

Various users took to Twitter to react to the video, condemning the BLM-style protesters for turning Sundberg into a martyr while attempting to silence his alleged victim.

“These protesters are protesting for an man who was shot by the police. He shot into this woman’s apartment. She says ‘this is not a George Floyd situation.’ They yell at her, ‘you’re alive tho,'” Christian author and podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey wrote.

“Caring about criminals more than victims is a feature, not a bug, of social justice.”


“Yup.. there are always two sides. Cops are called after shots fired in an apartment. They save lives by taking him out.. and idiot protesters show up to support the bad guy. Leave her alone. Leave her family alone,” talk show host Joe Pagilarulo wrote.

“BLM protesters are telling a mother to shut up as she explains the individual who police killed was shooting at her young children,” Jack Posobiec of Human Events wrote.

