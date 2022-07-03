In retreating before a Ukrainian counterattack earlier in Russia’s war with Ukraine, Russian troops left behind an asset that is now being turned against them.

Max, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found by soldiers in the Mykolaiv region, according to the Daily Star.

As the story goes, Max was starving and nursed back to health, and he is now serving his new masters as they hope to chase Russia out of Ukraine.

He had a camouflage collar on of the style used by Russian forces.

“From now on, Max will serve on the right side, defending Ukraine and nibbling Russian a****,” said Dmitry, a member of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Another soldier said Max has become a favorite with the Ukrainian troops.

His job now is to hunt for mines that have been deployed by Russian forces, a job he learned after being taught Ukrainian.

“We can’t understand why the Russians would leave behind such as lovely animal,” said a soldier in Dmitry’s unit, whose name was not used.

“Ukrainians love dogs. They regard them as part of the family,” he said.

The Daily Star quoted a British special forces soldier as saying, “Malinois are the same breed used by the SAS and the SBS. They are brave, highly intelligent and athletic animals.”

“They are tremendously loyal, but Max has obviously been ­convinced that the Ukrainians are now his new masters.

“I’m very surprised that one of these animals was actually ­abandoned by the Russians because they are a highly-prized asset.”

“Also, the bond between a dog and its handler is very strong,” the soldier said. “It would be like leaving a member of your family behind.”

The breed is no stranger to danger.

According to the American Kennel Club, Belgian Malinois dogs were used in World War I as messengers and assistants for the Red Cross. The dogs were also reportedly used to haul ambulance carts and firearms.

Did you know?

The Belgian Malinois started its military career during World War I when they served as messengers and assistants to the Red Cross. According to some accounts, they also pulled ambulance carts and carts carrying firearms.

The breed was first documented in the United States in 1908 when five police dogs were used by the New York City Police Department.

